FEBRUARY 8-11, 2021
Online, everywhere
Preparing the Event and Experiential Marketing Leaders of Tomorrow… Today.
Presented by Event Marketer
THE ULTIMATE PREP-COURSE
Improve your skillset, earn CEM credits and grow your event career.
EDUCATIONAL MODULES
A new day of learning released every day—available live and on demand.
INTERACTIVE LIVE Q&As
Ideas, insights and strategies with senior industry experts as your instructors.
Live and Virtual Engagement
Networking activities and a celebratory happy hour at the end of the course.
THE NEXT BIG THING—IS YOU!
Speakers
Jessica Heasley
Group Editor & Publisher
Event Marketer magazine
Jenn Artura
Senior Director Global Events, Incentives & Executive Programs-Worldwide Field Operations
Veritas Technologies LLC.
Rachel Boucher
Executive Editor
Event Marketer magazine
Charlie Eder
Senior Director, Global Events
Verizon Media
Erin McElroy
Program Director, Digital & Event Innovation
IBM
KEITHA BLACKBURN
Manager, Experiential Marketing
Porsche Cars North America
FEB 8
12:00PM-1:00PM ET Learning Module 1:
Fundamental Principles of Experiential Marketing. The rise of experiential marketing, the current state of face-to-face marketing and the changing strategies inside Fortune 1000 marketing departments.
The Psychology of Engagement. The neurological effect of human connection, the science behind face-to-face engagement and the way the human mind processes live experiences.
1:30PM-2:00PM ET Networking Activity:
Make new industry connections in one of our highly interactive daily virtual networking experiences. Play industry trivia games, discuss top industry pain points (and how to fix them) and talk professional development with peers and industry pros in a moderated and facilitated Zoom session.
2:00PM-2:45PM ET Learning Module 2:
The 16 Core Types of Event Marketing Campaigns. Rapid overviews of the top types of events, with insights into the top trends and emerging changes in each.
3:00PM-4:00PM ET Ask an Expert:
Senior event professionals are your personal mentors for an hour as we put them on the hot seat to answer all your burning questions, and talk about their roles, events and career evolution.
Today’s theme: Cultivating professional growth and advancement in events
On-demand Bonus Lessons: Must-have Skills for COVID-era Marketers
Get exclusive access to one of the highest-rated sessions at this year’s Experiential Marketing Summit and brush up on one of the most important event skills of the year: Creating Safe and Hygienic Events and Event Permitting
[2 hours]
Homework:
Pair up with a new connection or colleague for one of the most talked-about Training Camp experiences—the Creative Brief Challenge. We’ll assign a mock creative brief that each team will work on throughout the week. Campaigns will be discussed at the end of camp and an industry expert will pick a winning pair who will receive tickets to the 2021 Experiential Marketing Summit.
FEB 9
12:00PM-12:30PM ET Learning Module 1:
Core Tenets of Experience Design. The blueprint of great environments, based on interviews with more than 50 professors, design deans and creative directors. Plus up-to-the-minute insights on designing in the “new normal.”
12:30PM-1:00PM ET Networking Activity:
Make new industry connections in one of our highly interactive daily virtual networking experiences. Play industry trivia games, discuss top industry pain points (and how to fix them) and talk professional development with peers and industry pros in a moderated and facilitated Zoom session.
1:30PM-2:30PM ET Learning Module 2:
10 Habits of Highly Experiential Brands. Born out of an analysis of 10,000 marketing campaigns, our exclusive overview of the 10 common traits shared by the most award-winning experiential marketers.
3:00PM-4:00PM ET Ask an Expert:
Senior event professionals are your personal mentors for an hour as we put them on the hot seat to answer all your burning questions, and talk about their roles, events and career evolution.
Today’s theme: The new must-have skillset for event marketers.
On-demand Bonus Lesson: Must-have Skills for COVID-era Marketers
Get exclusive access to one of the highest-rated sessions at this year’s Experiential Marketing Summit and brush up on one of the most important event skills of the year:
Hybrid Events Workshop
[2 hours]
FEB 10
12:00PM-1:00PM ET Learning Module 1:
Event Technology and Virtual Events. Inside the emerging best-in-class virtual events and what made them successful. How interactive technology, virtual reality, augmented reality and social media will shape and propel the live and hybrid events of the future—and what you need to know to be a part of it.
1:00PM-1:30PM ET Networking Activity:
Make new industry connections in one of our highly interactive daily virtual networking experiences. Play industry trivia games, discuss top industry pain points (and how to fix them) and talk professional development with peers and industry pros in a moderated and facilitated Zoom session.
2:00PM-2:45PM ET Learning Module 2:
Measuring the Impact of Experiential Marketing. How marketers are measuring their events, actual formulas for applying easy metrics to your programs and an overview of how to embrace a “measurement mentality” across your event and experiential campaigns.
3:00PM-4:00PM ET Ask an Expert:
Senior event professionals are your personal mentors for an hour as we put them on the hot seat to answer all your burning questions, and talk about their roles, events and career evolution.
Today’s theme: Survival skills for the new normal.
On-demand Bonus Lesson: Must-have Skills for COVID-era Marketers
Get exclusive access to one of the highest-rated sessions at this year’s Experiential Marketing Summit and brush up on one of the most important event skills of the year:
F&B Best Practices
[30 minutes]
FEB 11
12:00PM-1:00PM ET Learning Module 1:
Award-winning Case Studies. Go behind the scenes and fill your notebook with ideas as we take a tour of the most epic experiential campaigns of the past two years. Hear what bold strategic moves made these concepts come to life and become powerful ROI drivers.
1:00PM-1:30PM ET Networking Activity:
Make new industry connections in one of our highly interactive daily virtual networking experiences. Play industry trivia games, discuss top industry pain points (and how to fix them) and talk professional development with peers and industry pros in a moderated and facilitated Zoom session.
2:00PM-2:45PM ET Learning Module 2:
Top Trends to Bet On: The Experiential Marketing Vocabulary. End the day with a look at the top trends and keywords impacting the industry in 2020 and 2021.
3:00PM-4:00PM ET Ask an Expert:
Senior event professionals are your personal mentors for an hour as we put them on the hot seat to answer all your burning questions, and talk about their roles, events and career evolution.
Today’s theme: How to think and plan like a strategist.
4:00PM-5:00PM ET Virtual Happy Hour:
Find out if you are the winner of the Creative Brief Challenge. Join your new friends and colleagues for a post-camp “virtual” cocktail.
On-demand Bonus Lesson: Must-have Skills for COVID-era Marketers
Get exclusive access to one of the highest-rated sessions at this year’s Experiential Marketing Summit and brush up on one of the most important event skills of the year:
Mastering Event Contracts
[30 minutes]
SINGLE PERSON PRICING
$399 PER REGISTRANT
GROUP SPECIAL
REGISTER 4 PEOPLE, YOUR FIFTH COMES FOR FREE! USE CODE FIFTHFREE DURING REGISTRATION.
From the world’s most trusted resource on
event and experiential marketing comes a new training workshop for your company’s rising stars.
Experiential Marketing Training Camp is designed for junior and mid-level marketers at brands and agencies, and senior marketers joining the discipline for the first time. It provides a week-long curriculum filled with insights, ideas, practical advice and best practices that will arm marketers with the tools they need to onboard into events—quickly. Taught by the editors of Event Marketer magazine and featuring daily, interactive mentorship sessions with senior experiential marketers, the curriculum features an action-packed agenda that will give each attendee the information and perspective they need to provide more value inside their company and advance their own career.
- PERSPECTIVE on the rise of experiential marketing and its role in the 2021 marketing mix
- INSIGHTS into how top brands and agencies are evolving their event and experiential campaigns in the “new normal”
- IDEAS from exclusive overviews of experiential strategies, event research and industry trends.
- BEST PRACTICES from the best brands and agencies, and deep dives into how they create and deploy the best marketing programs
- EXAMPLES from the most exclusive case study library on the planet that only Event Marketer has access to
- PLAYLISTS filled with award-winning case studies to watch at home
- EXERCISES designed to help you put your learning into action in a fun and interactive way
- CREDITS to build your skill set and professional growth
- CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION to add to your resume or portfolio
You get this and more in a first-of-its-kind week-long virtual master class on experiential, created just for your organization’s rising stars. We’re preparing the experiential leaders of tomorrow… today!
CONTACT
Should you have an inquiry about the Experiential Marketing Training Camp, please contact:
Nicole Cimo
ncimo@accessintel.com
203.899.8471
